Category: World Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 18:13 Hits: 8

The reopening of restaurants in France has once again been delayed amid the Covid-19 crisis, forcing many to continue to depend on deliveries and government handouts for survival. But according to restaurateurs like Mehdi, who operates a restaurant in the Ile-de-France region, this is far from being enough.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210108-hard-times-for-france-s-restaurateurs