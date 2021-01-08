Lebanese central bank governor on country's financial crisis: 'My conscience is clear'

Category: World Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 18:33 Hits: 6

Lebanon remains in a deep financial crisis, with many people struggling to make ends meet. Meanwhile, the country is still without a government, five months after the devastating Beirut blast. Riad Salameh, the governor of Lebanon's central bank, denies any responsibility for the financial crisis. "My conscience is clear," he told FRANCE 24's Marc Perelman in an exclusive interview in Beirut, strongly hinting that he had been made a scapegoat.

