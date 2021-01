Category: World Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 19:41 Hits: 6

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke to the top US military commander on Friday about taking precautions to ensure that President Donald Trump cannot initiate hostilities or order a nuclear strike in his remaining days in office.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210108-pelosi-calls-us-army-chief-about-keeping-nuclear-codes-from-unhinged-trump