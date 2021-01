Category: World Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 19:54 Hits: 8

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's decision to call for calm in a video came at the urging of senior aides, some arguing he could face removal from office or legal liability over his supporters' storming of the U.S. Capitol, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday. Read full story

