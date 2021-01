Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 02:20 Hits: 2

SALEM, Oregon: Supporters of President Donald Trump staged rallies at statehouses across the United States on Wednesday (Jan 6), disrupting some official functions but remaining decidedly more subdued than protesters in Washington who stormed the US Capitol to demand that Trump's election loss be ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/trump-supporters-protest-statehouses-us-georgia-oregon-13911212