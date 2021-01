Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 18:37 Hits: 2

Spain became the fourth Western European country to pass 2 million cumulative COVID-19 cases, health ministry data showed on Thursday (Jan 7), while the rate of infection continued to climb.

