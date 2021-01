Category: World Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 01:28 Hits: 7

WASHINGTON: As the threat of a second impeachment loomed, President Donald Trump acknowledged on Thursday (Jan 7) that Joe Biden will be the next US president, a day after his supporters stormed the US Capitol as Congress was certifying Biden's victory. Trump, who as recently as Thursday morning ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/trump-concedes-biden-victory-transition-capitol-13918106