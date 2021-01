Category: World Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 11:55 Hits: 3

DUBAI :Iran's Supreme Leader on Friday banned the government from importing COVID-19 vaccines from the United States and Britain, labelling the Western powers "untrustworthy", as the infection spreads in the Middle East’s hardest-hit country.

