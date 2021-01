Category: World Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 13:44 Hits: 1

LONDON: A dog walker in northeast England sparked a large-scale police search after reporting suspected human remains in a muddy field. But the suspected grisly find turned out to be a potato, officers said Friday (Jan 8). Northumbria Police said specialist teams and sniffer dogs were sent to ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/human-remains-potato-uk-police-search-muddy-field-sniffer-dogs-13921968