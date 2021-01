Category: World Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 16:14 Hits: 5

Sweden's parliament on Friday passed a pandemic law giving the government new powers to curb the spread of Covid-19 in a country that has controversially relied on mostly non-coercive measures to fight the virus.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/lockdown-shy-sweden-passes-covid-19-pandemic-law-13922646