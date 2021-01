Category: World Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 18:59 Hits: 8

Argentina issued a decree on Friday empowering provinces to restrict nighttime activities in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19, with authorities concerned about a new wave of cases being caused by Southern Hemisphere summer vacationers.

