Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 22:29 Hits: 3

Wednesday was the third day on the job for the Monitor’s new congressional correspondent. Here’s how the Capitol siege looked through her eyes.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2021/0107/Citadel-of-democracy-under-siege-A-reporter-s-view-inside-the-Capitol?icid=rss