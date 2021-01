Category: World Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 10:30 Hits: 3

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has announced a ban on imports of U.S. and British coronavirus vaccines, saying he does not “trust” the two countries.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/iran-bans-covid-vaccine-imports-united-states-britain/31038656.html