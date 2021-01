Category: World Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 12:48 Hits: 3

A Russian hacker who had admitted to participating in one of the largest thefts of consumer data from U.S. financial institutions, brokerage firms, and other companies, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison in New York.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-hacker-sentenced-united-states-12-years/31038859.html