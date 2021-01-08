Pro-Trump extremists sought to kill the vice president during DC insurrection: ‘Hang Mike Pence’

Category: World Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 17:22 Hits: 5

Vice President Mike Pence has been one of President Donald Trump's most unwavering loyalists and apologists, but when Trump asked Pence to find a way to overturn the Electoral College results at a joint session of Congress held on Wednesday, the vice president maintained that he didn't have the power to do so. And when far-right pro-Trump extremists filled the streets of Washington, D.C. that day, some of them were calling for Pence's execution.

Chants of "Hang Mike Pence! Hang Mike Pence!" on Wednesday were heard by The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg, who interviewed some of the extremists that day. Goldberg reported that they felt betrayed by Pence because he was unable to stop Congress' certification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.

Trump supporters threaten to hang Mike Pence at Capitol youtu.be





Other media outlets reported that some of the rioters were carrying flex cuffs — the plastic handcuffs police use during mass arrests — and had gallows set up near the Capitol Building. Reuters photographer Jim Bourg reported:

Others reported:









The anti-Pence chants reported by Goldberg, Bourg and others came before the storming of the U.S. Capitol Building. The rioters were hoping to prevent Congress' vote on the Electoral College results, but all they succeeded in doing was delaying it — and both branches of Congress ratified Biden's Electoral College victory. Biden's inauguration is set for January 20, and even Trump has finally acknowledged that a "new administration" will be sworn in.



Pro-Trump extremists who showed up in Washington, D.C. this week included members of the Proud Boys and supporters of the QAnon conspiracy cult as well as members of militias and neo-Confederate groups.

