Pro-Trump extremists sought to kill the vice president during DC insurrection: ‘Hang Mike Pence’

Category: World Hits: 5
Vice President Mike Pence has been one of President Donald Trump's most unwavering loyalists and apologists, but when Trump asked Pence to find a way to overturn the Electoral College results at a joint session of Congress held on Wednesday, the vice president maintained that he didn't have the power to do so. And when far-right pro-Trump extremists filled the streets of Washington, D.C. that day, some of them were calling for Pence's execution.
Chants of "Hang Mike Pence! Hang Mike Pence!" on Wednesday were heard by The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg, who interviewed some of the extremists that day. Goldberg reported that they felt betrayed by Pence because he was unable to stop Congress' certification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.
Trump supporters threaten to hang Mike Pence at Capitolyoutu.be
Other media outlets reported that some of the rioters were carrying flex cuffs — the plastic handcuffs police use during mass arrests — and had gallows set up near the Capitol Building. Reuters photographer Jim Bourg reported:
I heard at least 3 different rioters at the Capitol say that they hoped to find Vice President Mike Pence and execu… https://t.co/SWZPfDNWVf
Others reported:
Some of the Trump fanatics constructed a gallows near the Capitol reflecting pool and another group of them fashion… https://t.co/gnLz8ZcfnT
I cannot stop thinking about how close the 1-2-3 in the line of presidential succession, VP-Speaker-Pro tempore cam… https://t.co/J5gLV7RGsu
Few Capitol Police fired shots when the force was totally justified—why? National Guard was slow walked as Leader H… https://t.co/qGOps6hT7N
The anti-Pence chants reported by Goldberg, Bourg and others came before the storming of the U.S. Capitol Building. The rioters were hoping to prevent Congress' vote on the Electoral College results, but all they succeeded in doing was delaying it — and both branches of Congress ratified Biden's Electoral College victory. Biden's inauguration is set for January 20, and even Trump has finally acknowledged that a "new administration" will be sworn in.
Pro-Trump extremists who showed up in Washington, D.C. this week included members of the Proud Boys and supporters of the QAnon conspiracy cult as well as members of militias and neo-Confederate groups.
Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/01/mike-pence-2649792274/