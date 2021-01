Category: World Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 17:24 Hits: 4

Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi was handed a total of 15 years in prison for terrorism financing. India and the US have long wanted him charged over the 2008 Mumbai attacks that cost 166 lives.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/pakistan-jails-militant-linked-to-mumbai-attacks-over-terrorism-financing/a-56175321?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf