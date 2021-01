Category: World Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 17:45 Hits: 5

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization has received 13 "valid proposals" for possible emergency listing of COVID-19 vaccines since October, and some are at an advanced stage, assistant director-general Mariangela Simao told a news briefing on Friday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/09/who-has-received-13-valid-proposals-for-vaccine-emergency-listings-since-october