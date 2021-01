Category: World Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 16:45 Hits: 3

Italy reported 620 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday up from 414 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 17,533 from 18,020.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/italy-reports-620-covid-19-deaths-on-friday-17-533-new-cases-13922814