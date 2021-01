Category: World Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 14:05 Hits: 3

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, scientific research that was previously conducted and published under the public's radar has now become chum for politically partisan feeding frenzies. To succeed in this new era of ideological distortion and bad faith, scientists will have to go on the offensive.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/science-in-the-post-truth-age-by-trish-greenhalgh-2021-01