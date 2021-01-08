Pelosi talked to Joint Chiefs chair about keeping 'unstable president' away from launch codes

Category: World Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 17:40 Hits: 4

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi prefaced a planned meeting with the House Democratic meeting Friday with a letter outlining where the House is out now and dropping this bombshell: "This morning, I spoke to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley to discuss available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike. The situation of this unhinged President could not be more dangerous, and we must do everything that we can to protect the American people from his unbalanced assault on our country and our democracy."

Given that Vice President Pence has disappeared, someone had to do that. Speaking of Pence, Pelosi writes "Yesterday, Leader Schumer and I placed a call with Vice President Pence, and we still hope to hear from him as soon as possible with a positive answer as to whether he and the Cabinet will honor their oath to the Constitution and the American people." He. Still. Hasn't. Returned. Their. Call. "If the President does not leave office imminently and willingly, the Congress will proceed with our action," she continued. That has to happen sooner rather than later, and it seems like that's the energy Democrats have going into this meeting.

Donald Trump incited and fueled a deadly and dangerous assault on our Capitol, our country, and our democracy. I refuse to just sit back and allow him to remain in office another week, another weekend, another day. Congress must reconvene immediately and remove this president. January 8, 2021

