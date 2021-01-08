Survival of the Fittest? Florida Seniors Forced to Camp Overnight in Cars, Hoping for Vaccine

Category: World Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 13:43 Hits: 3

As the United States reports record COVID-19 deaths, Florida broke the record for the highest single-day increase in new cases Thursday. Across the state, long lines to get vaccinations against COVID-19 left senior citizens camping in their cars overnight in cold weather, after Governor Ron DeSantis lowered the priority age to 65, 10 years below the CDC recommended age of 75. Those aged 79 and older are reportedly four times as likely to die from COVID. We speak with John and Maria Luisa Schoch, aged 79 and 80, as they enter their second day in line waiting for shots.

