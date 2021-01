Category: World Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 09:59 Hits: 4

Israel tightened a national lockdown on Friday in a bid to curb a sharp rise in new coronavirus cases, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promising that all Israeli adults could be vaccinated by the end of March.

