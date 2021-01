Category: World Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 08:21 Hits: 2

One year after the downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane in Iranian airspace, Human Rights Watch (HRW) says Iran’s authorities have “harassed and intimidated” the victims’ families instead of conducting a “transparent and credible” investigation into the tragedy.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/human-rights-watch-iran-ukrainian-airliner-no-justice/31038462.html