Category: World Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 07:12 Hits: 9

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 13 Indonesian and six local men were detained for allegedly attempting to smuggle weapons into the country. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/01/08/cops-arrest-19-men-in-jb-over-attempt-to-smuggle-weapons