Category: World Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 07:45 Hits: 8

Regulators said they received more than 900 reports related to pornographic and vulgar content on Douyin last year. In November, the platform reported removing nearly 684,000 accounts due to their promotion of illegal or substandard products. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2021/01/08/tiktoks-chinese-version-douyin-fined-for-vulgar-content-as-beijing-continues-cyberspace-crackdown