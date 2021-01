Category: World Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 05:26 Hits: 6

SYDNEY: Travellers to Australia will have to show a negative COVID-19 test before they can get on their plane, the prime minister said on Friday (Jan 8), as the city of Brisbane went into lockdown after the discovery of a case of a virulent new coronavirus variant. The more than 2 million ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-sets-covid-19-test-for-travellers-as-brisbane-locks-13918780