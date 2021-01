Category: World Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 07:52 Hits: 6

Last year tied with 2016 as the world's warmest year on record, rounding off the hottest decade globally as the impacts of climate change intensified, the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service said on Friday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/2020-tie-2016-world-hottest-year-climate-change-carbon-13920032