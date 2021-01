Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 13:26 Hits: 1

Africans are responding to the chaos at the US Capitol with irony, sarcasm and humor. #Trump started trending on Twitter in places like Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya as the the platform blocked the US president.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/africa-to-trump-who-s-a-sh-thole-now/a-56156615?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf