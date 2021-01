Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 19:04 Hits: 5

The images of Trump supporters storming Capitol Hill in Washington looked eerily familiar to many Germans. Now there is a heated debate about whether democracies are in danger on this side of the Atlantic, too.

