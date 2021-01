Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 17:42 Hits: 1

Prime Minister Jean Castex told a press briefing Thursday that France’s border with the UK will remain shut and efforts would be made to expand and fast-track vaccinations as he warned of a worsening of the Covid-19 crisis in the weeks to come.

