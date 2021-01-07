The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

'We could begin to get back to normal by fall', says chief US adviser on Covid-19 Anthony Fauci

Category: World Hits: 5

'We could begin to get back to normal by fall', says chief US adviser on Covid-19 Anthony Fauci The Covid-19 vaccines give rise to the hope that humanity will soon turn the page on a devastating pandemic. But with conspiracy theories flourishing against the backdrop of widespread scepticism, these new vaccines developed in record time have raised many questions. Speaking to FRANCE 24, Anthony Fauci, Joe Biden's chief medical adviser on Covid-19, said that if the majority of the world's population is vaccinated, we could "begin to get back to normal" towards the end of 2021. 

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/the-interview/20210107-we-could-begin-to-get-back-to-normal-by-fall-says-chief-us-medical-adviser-anthony-fauci

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version