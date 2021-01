Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 19:45 Hits: 5

WASHINGTON, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- A total of 52 cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in Britain have been confirmed in the United States, according to data updated Thursday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/08/roundup-us-confirms-over-50-covid-19-variant-cases