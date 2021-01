Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 20:19 Hits: 6

TEHRAN, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- The governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) said Thursday that Iran's income from crude exports was less than 20 billion U.S. dollars in 2020, Press TV reported. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/08/iran039s-income-from-oil-exports-less-than-20-bln-usd-in-2020-official