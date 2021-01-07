Mulvaney—shocked, shocked to find Trump instigated a coup attempt—resigns

Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 15:40 Hits: 1

Mick Mulvaney—the guy who went from Freedom Caucus maniac to Trump's all around destructor of all good things, the guy who as chief of staff to Trump admitted his efforts to extort Ukraine and said "Get over it"—that guy has finally seen too much and resigned as envoy to Northern Ireland. "I called [Secretary of State] Mike Pompeo last night to let him know I would be resigning from that. I just can’t do it. I can't stay," Mulvaney said in an interview with CNBC.

Mulvaney is also the guy who wrote an op-ed in TheWall Street Journal on Nov. 7—the day Joe Biden was declared the victor—titled, "If He Loses, Trump Will Concede Gracefully." Ha. "He’ll fight hard to make sure the results are fair," Mulvaney wrote, "and in the end he’ll accept the result whatever it is." Gosh, what a shock that that's how this didn't unfold. What a shock that Trump spent weeks and weeks riling up his white supremacist followers and then set them loose on the Capitol to prevent Congress from declaring the results of the election.

"We didn’t sign up for what you saw last night," Mulvaney said. "We signed up for making America great again, we signed up for lower taxes and less regulation."

Mulvaney is the first and loudest rat off the ship, trying to figure out if he can save his own political skin and have a future in politics. Mulvaney knows Trump as well as anybody. He was in the room as chief of staff when Trump made that phone call that got him impeached the first time. He said about Trump trying to blackmail a foreign leader into manufacturing dirt on a political rival for his own campaign purposes, "Get over it." That's Mick Mulvaney. He can't be allowed a place in American public life ever again.

