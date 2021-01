Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 13:35 Hits: 6

This week, French Connections explores an important tradition that rolls around once a year in January: one that has survived the Middle Ages, the French Revolution and two World Wars. We're talking about a cake fit for kings. Where does France's "galette des rois" come from? And what's the deal with the bean inside? We take a closer look.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/french-connections/20210107-what-s-behind-france-s-galette-des-rois-tradition