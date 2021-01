Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 15:15 Hits: 6

The images of a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump storming the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, shocked the world and will go down as a bleak day in the history of US democracy. FRANCE 24 takes a look back at a Black Wednesday, when the seat of US power was overrun by extremists.

