Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 17:47 Hits: 6

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Uganda's main opposition leader asked the International Criminal Court on Thursday to investigate President Yoweri Museveni and senior officials for sanctioning human rights abuses in the run-up to next week's presidential election. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/08/uganda039s-bobi-wine-asks-icc-to-investigate-rights-abuses