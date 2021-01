Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 08:52 Hits: 4

Countries in Asia were stepping up their fight against the coronavirus again on Thursday in a fresh effort to suppress an illness they had previously tamed, joining Europe in imposing new curbs.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/nations-toughen-covid-19-fight-as-pandemic-rages-worldwide-13913540