Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 10:56 Hits: 4

Joshua Wong, 24, one of Hong Kong's most prominent democracy activists who is serving a 13-1/2-month jail sentence for illegal assembly, is under suspicion for violating the city's national security law, according to a notice on his Facebook.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/jailed-hong-kong-activist-joshua-wong-violating-security-law-13913698