Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 11:41 Hits: 3

Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine is unlikely to win approval in Japan until May due to requirements for local clinical trials, the distributor said, casting doubt over a nationwide vaccination rollout before the summer Tokyo Olympics.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/as-olympics-loom-japanese-approval-of-moderna-s-covid-19-vaccine-13914200