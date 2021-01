Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 15:55 Hits: 3

Belarusian authorities have prolonged the pretrial detention of Maryya Kalesnikava, an opposition figure who is facing national-security charges, for two months.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/belarus-extends-kalesnikava-detention-kalesnikava/31036653.html