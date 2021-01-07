CBS reports Cabinet members are discussing using the 25th Amendment to remove Trump

Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 02:15 Hits: 3

CBS News reported the stunning development on Wednesday that, in the wake of President Donald Trump's incitement of a mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol as the Electoral College votes were being counted, Cabinet members are discussing using the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.

The 25th Amendment is designed to elevate the vice president to take over if the president becomes incapacitated. Whether it could be successfully utilized while the president is still fully conscious and capable of objecting, is not clear. If Trump were to object to its use, Congress could step in and affirm his removal; however, it's not clear how long this process would take.

CBS anchor Magaret Brennan said that Pence has not been formally presented with a plan. He would have to be on board, along with a majority of the Cabinet, to use the 25th Amendment.

"This is not news we deliver lightly," she said. "And I want to make clear that what I am saying here is what's being discussed, whispered about, among some Cabinet members today. And that is whether to move forward with formal proceedings to try to invoke the 25th Amendment. That would allow for the removal of President Trump from office and for Vice President Mike Pence to effectively become commander-in-chief for the remaining days of the Trump presidency. My sources are telling me it has not been formally presented to the vice president. This is not about to happen. It is, however, being discussed right now. The very fact that the very highest levels of the U.S. government and Cabinet members are discussing this is quite newsworthy, quite notable. And it underscores the moment that we are at."

Separately, both CNN's Jim Acosta and the New York Times' Maggie Haberman reported that sources close to the president are concerned about his mental health. "He is out of his mind," a GOP source told Acosta.

Watch the clip below:

