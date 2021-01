Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 18:28 Hits: 4

Britain, France, and Germany have called on Iran to reverse its decision to restart uranium enrichment at the 20 percent level, describing the move as "a serious negative development" in violation of a 2015 nuclear accord.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/iran-nuclear-deal-european-powers-enrichment-diplomacy/31036803.html