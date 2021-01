Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 07:58 Hits: 8

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair slashed its annual traffic forecast by around 5 million passengers on Thursday, citing fresh lockdowns in the United Kingdom and Ireland introduced to curb a highly contagious new variant of COVID-19. Read full story

