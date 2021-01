Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 21:23 Hits: 3

Democrats won both Georgia Senate seats — and with them, the U.S. Senate majority — as final votes were counted Wednesday, serving President Donald Trump a stunning defeat in his last days in office while dramatically improving the fate of President-elect Joe Biden’s progressive agenda.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20210106-democrats-take-control-of-us-senate-as-they-win-second-seat-in-georgia