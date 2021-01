Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 01:08 Hits: 4

World leaders reacted with shock to the storming of the US Capitol building by enraged supporters of US President Donald Trump who are unable or unwilling to accept that he lost the November 3 election to Democrat Joe Biden. The Congress was in the process of certifying Biden's win, with some objections from Republicans, when the siege began.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210107-world-leaders-react-with-shock-to-trump-mob-s-storming-of-us-capitol