Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 04:12 Hits: 8

NEW YORK: The New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday (Jan 6) it will delist three Chinese telecom companies, confirming its latest U-turn on the matter a day after US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told the NYSE chief he disagreed with an earlier decision to reverse the delistings. The latest ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/nyse-delist-three-china-telcos-u-turn-trump-executive-order-13906528