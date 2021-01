Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 05:04 Hits: 10

China's Internet erupted in mirth at America's troubled democracy after supporters of President Donald Trump broke into the US Capitol, comparing the chaos to the Hong Kong anti-government protests of 2019.

