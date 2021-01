Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 23:17 Hits: 3

Americans were left to consider the state of the republic as they watched the violent climax of Trump’s refusal to accept the election results.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2021/0106/Is-this-America-A-breach-in-peaceful-transition-of-power?icid=rss