The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

The terrorists won't win: Congress is set to resume certification of Biden's victory tonight

Category: World Hits: 3

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has confirmed that Trump's insurrectionists are not going to be allowed to win this day, and President-elect Joe Biden's election will be certified. Tonight. "Today a shameful assault was made on our democracy," she wrote to colleagues. "It was anointed at the highest level of government," but "cannot, however, deter us from our responsibility to validate the election of Joe Biden."

She said in consultation with House Leadership, "the Pentagon, the Justice Department and the Vice President" the Congress will continue tonight with the certification of the vote as soon as the Capitol is cleared for use. "We always knew this responsibility would take us into the night. The night may still be long but we are hopeful for a shorter agenda, but our purpose will be accomplished." That "shorter agenda" is likely the issue under discussion in meeting of the Senate, where the insurrectionist senators are likely under extreme pressure to lift their objections to state certifications. The Senate is expected to resume at 8:00 PM ET.

Thursday, Jan 7, 2021 · 12:09:03 AM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

Finally.

As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy. https://t.co/k6OkjNG3bM

He’ll be in Twitter jail for 12 hours and they say “Future violations of the Twitter Rules, including our Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies, will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account.”

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2006510

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version