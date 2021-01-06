The terrorists won't win: Congress is set to resume certification of Biden's victory tonight

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 23:58 Hits: 3

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has confirmed that Trump's insurrectionists are not going to be allowed to win this day, and President-elect Joe Biden's election will be certified. Tonight. "Today a shameful assault was made on our democracy," she wrote to colleagues. "It was anointed at the highest level of government," but "cannot, however, deter us from our responsibility to validate the election of Joe Biden."

She said in consultation with House Leadership, "the Pentagon, the Justice Department and the Vice President" the Congress will continue tonight with the certification of the vote as soon as the Capitol is cleared for use. "We always knew this responsibility would take us into the night. The night may still be long but we are hopeful for a shorter agenda, but our purpose will be accomplished." That "shorter agenda" is likely the issue under discussion in meeting of the Senate, where the insurrectionist senators are likely under extreme pressure to lift their objections to state certifications. The Senate is expected to resume at 8:00 PM ET.

